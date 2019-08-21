Tiffany Trump Shows How to Pop in an All-Black Outfit on Art Crawl With Her Boyfriend

Head-to-toe black can blend in with the crowd and be an uninspired choice for a summer day, but not for Tiffany Trump.

The daughter of President Donald Trump shared an image today posing in front of a wall that was painted with a vibrant pop art illustration in a kaleidoscope of color in New York. She really stood out.

“Finding beauty in the streets of #NYC” she captioned her photo on Instagram. Her outfit choice was a wise one in contrast to a colorful, large-scale mural. Dressed in all-black, the Georgetown Law student had on a minidress with matching chunky shoes. The slip-on style had a thick sole and a design around the midfoot done in white and gray.

On Monday, she posted an image wearing the same outfit in front of another large mural. Though the color palette was similar to her own, she popped in contrast to the ornate design at The Oculus at the World Trade Center.

Similarly, her boyfriend, Michael Boulos, matched his lady in the photo wearing a black T-shirt, shorts and sneakers.

The art theme on her Instagram page began Sunday when she was presented a portrait of herself covered in Swarovski crystals by a Colombian artist. “Its a pleasure meeting you and that important and special persons as you have my art @tiffanytrump,” he commented using his @Mr Bling Instagram handle. “Welcome to the shinny world.”

Her shoes were perfect for the occasion — crystal-covered platform pumps.

