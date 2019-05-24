Tiffany Trump’s Silver and Nude Gown With Butterfly Heels Have Everyone’s Attention at amfAR Gala Cannes

Tiffany Trump sparkled from head to toe last night in Cannes, France, at the amfAR Gala — the annual charity benefit for AIDS research that attracts a roster of celebrities during the Cannes Film Festival.

The 25-year-old law school student attended the star-studded event alongside boyfriend Michael Boulos. She wore a plunging nude-illusion gown with sparkly embellishment throughout.

On her feet, Trump sported nude pumps with a pointed silhouette and crystal butterfly detailing on the toe. The heels were from Aruna Seth, a luxury shoe label the socialite has been wearing in recent months. In fact, last week, she went to Seth’s atelier in London and selected styles from the brand’s spring ’19 collection. She also wore shoes from the same brand for Easter festivities in Florida alongside her father, President Donald Trump, and stepmother Melania.

The University of Pennsylvania alumna pulled together her look with a jewel-covered statement necklace and matching earrings.

Meanwhile, Boulos wore a black tuxedo with shiny dress shoes, accessorizing with a bow tie and a pair of sunglasses.

While plenty of stars — such as Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner and Adriana Lima — walked the red carpet at the amfAR Gala, Trump and Boulos skipped the step-and-repeat. The first daughter posted photos from inside the event to her Instagram Stories, teasing a look at the Struts’ performance and sharing a selfie of herself and Boulos.

Flip through the gallery to see stars on the red carpet at the 2019 amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival.

Watch the video below to see how Carrie Dragshaw re-creates Carrie Bradshaw’s looks.

Want more?

Tiffany Trump Stops Traffic in Cannes Wearing a Silk Robe With Strappy Flats

Tiffany Trump Just Got These Hyperfeminine Pink Flats That Come With Sparkling Butterflies

Tiffany Trump Stomps Out in Serbia Wearing Combat Boots and Skintight Leggings