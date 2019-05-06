Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Zebra Stripes With Chicken Dinner in Her Purse at 2019 Met Gala

Tiffany Haddish brought her A-game tonight in New York at the 2019 Met Gala — and she didn’t leave her humor behind, either.

The 39-year-old turned heads in a Michael Kors look: a silver and black zebra-striped pantsuit. The pants featured wide legs that hid her footwear underneath, while the blazer had a plunging neckline (Haddish went shirtless underneath for an edgy look).

Tiffany Haddish wears Michael Kors CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The comedienne accessorized with a matching clutch — but rather than keeping mints or lipstick inside, Haddish revealed she was carrying dinner.

“I thought I was bringing s’mores,” she joked, referencing the gala’s camp theme. “There’s not enough food, so I brought chicken in my bag.”

The “Girls’ Trip” star pulled together her look with a teensy black top hat that she wore perched asymmetrically on top of her head. She wore her blond locks pulled into an updo.

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

