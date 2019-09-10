The Weeknd Debuts New, ’90s-Inspired Look on the Red Carpet at Toronto Film Festival

The Weeknd is the master of reinvention, both sonically and when it comes to his style.

The 29-year-old, whose given name is Abel Tesfaye, showed off his latest styling phase yesterday at Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of “Uncut Gems.”

His beard was gone, leaving only a mustache evoking the style of Lionel Richie or Freddie Mercury. For clothing, Tesfaye sported a navy suit with shiny black lace-up shoes that had a square toe. Both the ‘stache and outfit oozed ’80s vibes, which could indicate a shift musically for the singer as well.

“Usually when I reinvent myself, I like to get rid of everything in my closet and replace it with how I’m feeling during that album phase,” he told FN in a 2017 cover interview. “It never changes drastically, though; rather just very slightly over time.”

This marked the star’s first red carpet appearance since his breakup from supermodel Bella Hadid. He makes his acting debut in “Uncut Gems.”

As far as grooming goes, Tesfaye is constantly trying out different facial hair and hairdos. He most recently sported a closely cropped beard with a short, mussed haircut. His outfits were heaving on streetwear influences, often featuring his signature Puma shoe.

When he first started gaining notoriety in the music industry, the “Starboy” entertainer was known for his dreadlocks.

