The Weeknd Is Bella Hadid’s Ultimate Instagram Boyfriend in Their Matching Sneakers

If you haven’t heard the term “Instagram Boyfriend” yet, it basically means they are their partner’s personal photographer, getting all the right angles for the perfect post.

The Weeknd is no exception to this title, videoing his girlfriend, Bella Hadid, as the pair left their hotel in New York yesterday.

For the outing, Bella rocked a neon yellow sweatshirt that read “can’t believe it’s not Marc Jacobs!” — the brand’s play on the famous “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter!” slogan.

Bella Hadid and her boyfriend, The Weeknd, leave their hotel in New York, Jan. 26. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Bella Hadid’s and The Weeknd’s black sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

She paired the bright hoodie with a black jacket, black boot-cut pants and a pair of chunky sneakers. The all-black kicks featured different textures along the sides and a thick sole.

The Weeknd also chose a pair of chunky black sneakers to pair with his green puffer jacket and black hoodie.

It’s not their first time wearing similar shoe styles for an adventure out on the town. Earlier this week, the couple had on coordinated Nike sneakers for dinner in New York.

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid in New York on Jan. 23. CREDIT: Splash News

