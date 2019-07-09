Awkwafina Makes a Standout Style Statement With Glittery Eyes & Pointy Pumps at ‘The Farewell’ Screening

Awkwafina at screening of "The Farewell."

The screening for the new movie “The Farewell” brought a star-studded crowd on red carpet last night in New York.

The film stars rapper turned actress Awkwafina, who sported a classy look by Marc Jacobs with her own twist. The “Ocean’s 8” star wore a black dress decorated with white polka dots, a collared neck line and a belt tied around her waist. The star went for simplicity with accessories wearing no jewelry, but made up for it with funky, metallic shimmery eyeshadow.

On her feet, the actress wore a pair of classic pointy nude pumps.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse were also among the guests. Palvin looked stunning in a black and white ensemble consisting of a simple black T-shirt and a pair of black pants that were decorated with white seams that ran down the slits, where star’s calves were revealed.

Completing the outfit was a pair of white pointed-toe pumps on a thin stiletto heel.

Sprouse, a Disney Channel alum, complemented his girlfriend in a dark wares. The 26-year-old wore a white T-shirt under a navy blazer and matching trousers set. He changed up the color scheme with a pair of brown suede boots.

