Thandie Newton and Her Daughter Look Like Twins at the ‘Dumbo’ Premiere Red Carpet

Like mother, like daughter. Actress Thandie Newton accompanied her 14-year-old daughter, Nico Parker, to the premiere of “Dumbo” in London on Thursday night.

Following in Newton’s career footsteps, Parker made her big-screen debut in Disney’s live-action reboot of “Dumbo.” Plus, they nearly looked like twins on the red carpet at the premiere, both sporting minimal makeup and curly hair.

Newton wore a Mary Katrantzou’s fall ’19 ensemble, featuring an embellished sequin skirt and a ruffled ombré fringe top to match. She paired the edgy look with silver metallic Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.

Her daughter, meanwhile, kept it age-appropriate, wearing a pale pink and orange princesslike gown by Carolina Herrera and silver shoes.

Nico Parker (L) and mother Thandie Newton at the “Dumbo” film premiere in London. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

In the film, Parker stars as Colin Farrell’s daughter, Milly Farrier.

Farrell also made an appearance at the event, along with director Tim Burton and co-stars Eva Green and Danny DeVito.

Green lived up to her name for the occasion, wearing a sparkling green dress from Alexandre Vauthier with patent leather Christian Louboutin heels. She pulled the look together with a bold red lip, which just so happened to match the Louboutin soles.

(L-R): Colin Farrell, Nico Parker, Tim Burton, Finley Hobbins, Eva Green and Danny DeVito at the premiere of “Dumbo.” CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Thandie Newton’s shoe style through the years.

Want more?

Eva Green Shines in Louboutin Heels and the Ultimate Sparkly Green Dress

Lupita Nyong’o Wears a Dress With Spikes That Will Poke Your Eye Out and $1,000 Crystal-Strap Sandals