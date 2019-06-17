Tessa Thompson Vamps in ‘Ugly Shoes’ on MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Red Carpet

Tessa Thompson turned heads in a sultry look, courtesy of designer Thom Browne, at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Saturday in L.A.

The Men in Black: International star hit the red carpet in a shimmery silver blazer from Browne’s spring ’19 collection with nothing underneath. Thompson wore the oversize blazer with a pair of towering platforms from the designer’s spring ’18 line. They were originally styled with black socks on the runway.

Tessa Thompson wearing a shimmery blazer from Thom Browne’s spring ’19 collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The chunky style — often called “ugly shoes” — is essentially a pair of black leather loafers teetering on a sky-high wooden platform with sculptural wooden stacked heels. The shoe is typical of Browne — who is known for his over-the-top designs.

Thompson wearing Thom Browne’s black leather loafers featuring a towering wooden platform and sculptural heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 35-year-old Creed actress pulled things together with a small black leather box bag, also from the New York City-based designer. A fun hairdo, purple eyeshadow and various rings on her fingers completed her red carpet look.

A model wearing Thom Browne’s spring ’19 collection. CREDIT: Shutterstock

