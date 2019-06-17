Sign up for our newsletter today!

Tessa Thompson Vamps in ‘Ugly Shoes’ on MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Red Carpet

By Allie Fasanella
Arrivals – MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019, Washington, USA – 15 Jun 2019
Tessa Thompson turned heads in a sultry look, courtesy of designer Thom Browne, at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Saturday in L.A.

The Men in Black: International star hit the red carpet in a shimmery silver blazer from Browne’s spring ’19 collection with nothing underneath. Thompson wore the oversize blazer with a pair of towering platforms from the designer’s spring ’18 line. They were originally styled with black socks on the runway.

tessa thompson, thom browne spring 2019, mtv movie and tv awards
Tessa Thompson wearing a shimmery blazer from Thom Browne’s spring ’19 collection.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The chunky style — often called “ugly shoes” — is essentially a pair of black leather loafers teetering on a sky-high wooden platform with sculptural wooden stacked heels. The shoe is typical of Browne — who is known for his over-the-top designs.

tessa thompson shoes, thom browne, red carpet
Thompson wearing Thom Browne’s black leather loafers featuring a towering wooden platform and sculptural heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 35-year-old Creed actress pulled things together with a small black leather box bag, also from the New York City-based designer. A fun hairdo, purple eyeshadow and various rings on her fingers completed her red carpet look.

thom browne spring 2019
A model wearing Thom Browne’s spring ’19 collection.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

