Taylor Swift Is on Fire in Flame-Orange Sandals With Versace Romper at Teen Choice Awards

It’s the summer of neon and Versace, Versace, Versace. Today at the Teen Choice Awards, Taylor Swift arrived clad in the Italian fashion house’s romper with neon orange lace-up sandals on the red carpet in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Swift wore Versace’s vibrant hibiscus print on a blazer over a matching romper. Like other style savvy celebrities, Swift joins Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian and more stars who have embraced the luxury brand throughout summer. Under her split front bodice, her peekaboo undergarment shared the same color as her shoes.

Taylor Swift wears Versace with Kat Maconie sandals at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Detail of Taylor Swift’s Kate Maconie sandals. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The hitmaker’s sandals by London-based designer Kat Maconie was crafted with a satin, pleated upper done in the brand’s “flame” orange hue. The “Kiko” sandals incorporated multicolor laces and bright pink 4-inch block heels with black piping. They’re on sale for around $140 on Katmaconie.com. She’s clearly a fan of the brand’s whimsical shoes, opting for another pair of block heels in neon pink in June at her song release party held in NYC at Stonewall Inn during a gay pride celebration.

Spring ’19 runways featured a kaleidoscope of neon during shows by Prabal Gurung, Jeremy Scott and Virgil Abloh with Off-White.

Taylor Swift wears Versace with Kat Maconie sandals at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

The pop star is among several other big entertainers at the Teen Choice Awards, including Jessica Alba, Zendaya, Robert Downey Jr., OneRepublic and Bazzi. Lucy Hale serves as the night’s hostess.

Lil Nas X has the most nominations of any individual, with a whopping five nods; “Avengers: Endgame” is nominated for nine awards. The Jonas Brothers are already winners — as they’ll receive the Decade Award during the program.

