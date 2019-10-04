Taylor Swift Wears Spiked Louboutins With Matching Blazer Minidress on ‘The Tonight Show’

Taylor Swift channeled her inner-rock star last night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in Goldostrap nude T-strap pumps with spikes designed by Christian Louboutin.

Taylor Swift wears a pre-fall 2019 Each Other blazer-dress with Christian Louboutin’s spiked Goldostrap nude T-strap pumps during an interview with Jimmy Fallon. CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Swift paired her Louboutins with a two-toned blazer dress from Each Other’s pre-fall ’19 collection. The pump’s goldtone studs were an apt match to the color. Her lip color also matched the bottom of her shoes.

The star is a fan of Christian Louboutin. She recently wore the luxury label in her music video “You Need to Calm Down” and to the 2019 MTV VMA’s.

A close up of Taylor Swift on the “Tonight Show.” CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Taylor Swift wears Christian Louboutin’s Goldostrap nude T-strap pumps with spikes during an interview with Jimmy Fallon. CREDIT: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The singer made an appearance on the show to talk about her latest album “Lover” as well as her upcoming performance on “Saturday Night Live.”

Of course, during her appearance banter with Fallon, hilarity ensued. While discussing Swift’s recovery from Lasik eye surgery, Fallon played a home video filmed by the pop star’s mother. The video, which has since gone viral, shows the singer dramatically peeling and eating a banana.

Fallon and Swift also played the Name That Song challenge, a popular segment of the late-night show. Later in the episode, indie singer Angel Olsen performed.

See 10 Times Taylor Swift Made an Edgy Style Statement.

Want more?

Taylor Swift Exploded With Color on ‘GMA’ in Sparkling Shorts & René Caovilla Boots

Taylor Swift Wears Fierce Crystal-Covered Boots & More Celebs at the 2019 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift Is on Fire in Flame-Orange Sandals With Versace Romper at Teen Choice Awards