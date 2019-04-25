Taylor Swift Does the Tie-Dye Trend in Pastels With the Coolest Sneakers

Tie-dye is making a comeback — and Taylor Swift wants in.

The 29-year-old stepped out in New York yesterday wearing head-to-toe pastels, with two trendy tie-dye items included in her springlike look: a T-shirt and a denim jacket.

Taylor Swift does the tie-dye trend in New York on April 24. CREDIT: Splash News

Swift’s shirt was a $128 N:Philosophy top with edgy cutout detailing, while the jacket was a purple-blue dip-dyed Zadig & Voltaire number retailing for $398. On the bottom, she sported yellow cut-off shorts from One Teaspoon.

For footwear, the “Gorgeous” singer went with classic white sneakers that had a trendy twist: a leopard-print collar. The slip-on P448 John kicks feature perforated logo detailing on the sides, with contrasting gray laces and a pale-pink sole. The Italian-made sneakers cost $265.

A closer look at Swift’s P448 John sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Shake It Off” hitmaker completed her look with oversized blush sunglasses and wore her blond locks in loose waves.

Taylor Swift leaving her apartment on April 24 in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

While the 10-time Grammy winner tends to keep a low profile, she’s made several public appearances in the past week. On Tuesday night, she stepped out to the Time 100 Gala, where she wore a princesslike J. Mendel spring ’19 gown and Chloe Gosselin sandals as she performed onstage for guests.

The pop-star has been teasing a release for tomorrow, April 26 — posting a series of mysterious shots on Instagram mentioning the date. Fans have suspected that the project could be an album drop or a fashion line.

Watch the video below to see a behind-the-scenes look at Hailey Baldwin’s FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Taylor Swift’s Leggy Spring Look Includes Floral Shorts & Retro Gucci Sneakers

Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is Insane — Here’s How She Makes Her Money