Taylor Swift Does the Tie-Dye Trend in Pastels With the Coolest Sneakers

Tie-dye is making a comeback — and Taylor Swift wants in.
The 29-year-old stepped out in New York yesterday wearing head-to-toe pastels, with two trendy tie-dye items included in her springlike look: a T-shirt and a denim jacket.
Swift’s shirt was a $128 N:Philosophy top with edgy cutout detailing, while the jacket was a purple-blue dip-dyed Zadig & Voltaire number retailing for $398. On the bottom, she sported yellow cut-off shorts from One Teaspoon.
For footwear, the “Gorgeous” singer went with classic white sneakers that had a trendy twist: a leopard-print collar. The slip-on P448 John kicks feature perforated logo detailing on the sides, with contrasting gray laces and a pale-pink sole. The Italian-made sneakers cost $265.
The “Shake It Off” hitmaker completed her look with oversized blush sunglasses and wore her blond locks in loose waves.
While the 10-time Grammy winner tends to keep a low profile, she’s made several public appearances in the past week. On Tuesday night, she stepped out to the Time 100 Gala, where she wore a princesslike J. Mendel spring ’19 gown and Chloe Gosselin sandals as she performed onstage for guests.
The pop-star has been teasing a release for tomorrow, April 26 — posting a series of mysterious shots on Instagram mentioning the date. Fans have suspected that the project could be an album drop or a fashion line.
