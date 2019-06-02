Taylor Swift Does the Tie-Dye Trend From Head to Toe at Wango Tango in These On-Sale Sneakers

Taylor Swift gave her stamp of approval to one of the season’s biggest trends — tie-dye — at iHeartRadio Wango Tango in Los Angeles yesterday.

The 29-year-old singer hit the stage in a custom Jessica Jones look that perfectly embodied both the tie-dye craze and a lyric in her new single, “Me!”: “Like a rainbow with all of the colors.”

Taylor Swift onstage at iHeartRadio Wango Tango. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Taylor Swift’s sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Swift sported a denim jacket with dramatic fringe on the sleeves, which she teamed with matching hot pants that had rhinestones and corset detailing at the waistband. She wore a yellow T-shirt underneath the high-waisted shorts.

Taylor Swift in head-to-toe tie-dye with Stella McCartney sneakers. CREDIT: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

For footwear, the “Gorgeous” hitmaker went with Stella McCartney’s Ecylpse rainbow sneakers. Made from McCartney’s signature ethically sourced faux leather, the shoes boast a multicolored palette with a ridged rubber sole, a pull tab at the rear and lace-up fastening at the front. The bold sneakers are available for purchase on Farfetch.com now — and they’re on sale. Originally retailing at a $685 price point, the kicks have been marked down by 60% to just $274.

Stella McCartney Eclypse rainbow sneakers. CREDIT: Farfetch

While Swift channeled an edgier persona during her “Reputation” era, she’s going for a sunnier feel as she approaches the release of her new album, which fans are calling “TS7” for now.

Below, watch Selena Gomez tour the Puma headquarters in Germany.

Want more?

Taylor Swift Looks Spring-Ready in Floral Minidress & These On-Sale Platform Sandals

Taylor Swift Marches in Custom Boots and a Bodysuit Covered With Beads in New ‘Me!’ Music Video

Taylor Swift’s Instagrams Were Actually Sneak Peeks of Her Outfits in the Music Video for ‘Me!’