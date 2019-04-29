Sign up for our newsletter today!

Taylor Swift Marches in Custom Boots and a Bodysuit Covered With Beads in New ‘Me!’ Music Video

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
Taylor Swift
July 2018
July 2018
September 2016
September 2014
View Gallery 8 Images

Following a 13-day countdown, Taylor Swift released a new single with a music video featuring Brendan Urie of Panic! At The Disco on Friday.

In the playful video boasting a pastel color palette, the 29-year-old pop star shows off a number of eye-catching looks, which she previously teased on Instagram. Now, it’s been revealed that she had a pair of custom Stuart Weitzman Reserve over-the-knee boots made to go with one marching band-inspired outfit.

View this post on Instagram

4.26

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

In the scene, Swift dances and marches alongside Urie in a mint green embellished bodysuit with a cropped cape jacket over top and a hat featuring a chin strap and tassels. Her slightly over-the-knee leather boots seamlessly complete her look.

You can cop yourself a similar version with these white Nappa leather riding boots boasting a rounded toe and a wooden block heel. The style, which is also available in black suede and black leather, comes with a price tag of nearly $700.

Related

Taylor Swift's Instagrams Were Actually Sneak Peeks of Her Outfits in the Music Video for 'Me!'

Taylor Swift Does the Tie-Dye Trend in Pastels With the Coolest Sneakers

Best-Dressed Celebs on the Red Carpet at the Time 100 Gala

Stuart Weitzman retired two years ago after a long career, but his iconic shoe brand still remains a favorite among celebrities. Kendall Jenner, Willow Smith, Yang Mi and Jean Campbell starred in Stuart Weitzman’s spring ’19 ad campaign focused on empowering women.

Flip through the gallery for more of Taylor Swift’s style.

Want more?

Taylor Swift’s Instagrams Were Actually Sneak Peeks of Her Outfits in the Music Video for ‘Me!’

Taylor Swift’s Leggy Spring Look Includes Floral Shorts & Retro Gucci Sneakers

Taylor Swift Rocks a Purple Sequined Romper & Sophia Webster Butterfly Sandals for the iHeartRadio Music Awards

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad