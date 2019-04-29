Taylor Swift Marches in Custom Boots and a Bodysuit Covered With Beads in New ‘Me!’ Music Video

Following a 13-day countdown, Taylor Swift released a new single with a music video featuring Brendan Urie of Panic! At The Disco on Friday.

In the playful video boasting a pastel color palette, the 29-year-old pop star shows off a number of eye-catching looks, which she previously teased on Instagram. Now, it’s been revealed that she had a pair of custom Stuart Weitzman Reserve over-the-knee boots made to go with one marching band-inspired outfit.

In the scene, Swift dances and marches alongside Urie in a mint green embellished bodysuit with a cropped cape jacket over top and a hat featuring a chin strap and tassels. Her slightly over-the-knee leather boots seamlessly complete her look.

You can cop yourself a similar version with these white Nappa leather riding boots boasting a rounded toe and a wooden block heel. The style, which is also available in black suede and black leather, comes with a price tag of nearly $700.

Stuart Weitzman retired two years ago after a long career, but his iconic shoe brand still remains a favorite among celebrities. Kendall Jenner, Willow Smith, Yang Mi and Jean Campbell starred in Stuart Weitzman’s spring ’19 ad campaign focused on empowering women.

Flip through the gallery for more of Taylor Swift’s style.

