Taylor Swift’s 5-Inch Pink Heels and Shimmery Shorts Are a Head-Turning Combo at Song Release Party

Taylor Swift made a whimsical, stunning arrival today in New York City at the historic gay bar Stonewall Inn to celebrate the release of her new song “You Need to Calm Down,” which is aimed at anti-LGBTQ rights activists.

The pop star had on a light pink blazer over a pink top designed with star prints. She added a touch of sparkle to the look in silver sequined shorts. Completing the outfit was a pair of attention-getting peep-toe colorblock sandals.

The shoes incorporated dark green material around the toe and counter, a pink platform, and straps on a nearly 5-inch block heel. The ankle straps were adorned with large cartoonish florals in bright green.

Swift has increasingly become an active voice in social causes. The new single comes ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots (June 28), which is considered the start of the gay equality rights movement. Yesterday, she crashed Instagram when she live streamed an announcement about her full “Lover” album, out Aug. 23, and a fashion collaboration with Stella McCartney inspired by the music.

“She’s been a friend for a really long time and also just a woman who I respect so much,” Swift said. “I respect what she creates, how she creates it. There’s so much whimsy and imagination and romance to the clothing that she designs. I’ve worn a lot of her stuff recently, and she’s heard the new album, and this new collaboration is inspired by the ‘Love’ album.”

As outspoken animal rights activists, working with McCartney is yet another venture into social issues as the British designer’s label is sustainably produced, eco-friendly and free of fur and leather.

