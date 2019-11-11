Sign up for our newsletter today!

Taylor Swift Sports 5-Inch, Rainbow-Colored Platform Heels in Japan

By Claudia Miller
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift has never hidden her love for all things colorful and rainbow-inspired.

Today, the “Lover” singer took to Instagram to show off her most recent bright shaded ensemble; the outfit consisted of a multi-colored sequined long-sleeve mini dress with a pearl-embellished collar and a pair of very high rainbow platforms.

The heels are Sophia Webster’s Freya Embellished Platform Sandals featuring a 1-inch platform and a 5-inch heel, retailing for $675.

Dressing room is lit

This occasion isn’t the upcoming star of “Cats” first time wearing rainbow platforms, either. In her music video for “You Need to Calm Down,” she rocked a pair of $1,095 Christian Louboutin Degratissimo Alta sandals and at the iHeart Radio Music Awards this year, she wore a different pair of rainbow iridescent Sophia Webster heels.

taylor swift, Rosa Bloom Mella Cape Playsuit, Sophia Webster Chiara Sandals, iheartradio music awards 2019
Taylor Swift wearing an iridescent purple Rosa Bloom playsuit with Sophia Webster’s Chiara butterfly sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

taylor swift, Sophia Webster Chiara Sandals
A close-up look at Taylor Swift wearing Sophia Webster’s silver mirror leather Chiara butterfly sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mini photo shoot today took place in Swift’s dressing room in Japan that was decorated with all-things Taylor including paintings of her cats and endless shades of pink. Swift is visiting the country and performing for occasions like yesterday’s Alibaba’s 11:11 Global Shopping Festival also known as Singles’ Day.

For the performance, she wore a metallic geometric-print minidress with matching thigh-high boots.

If it don’t fits, I still sits.

