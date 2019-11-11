Taylor Swift Sports 5-Inch, Rainbow-Colored Platform Heels in Japan

Taylor Swift has never hidden her love for all things colorful and rainbow-inspired.

Today, the “Lover” singer took to Instagram to show off her most recent bright shaded ensemble; the outfit consisted of a multi-colored sequined long-sleeve mini dress with a pearl-embellished collar and a pair of very high rainbow platforms.

The heels are Sophia Webster’s Freya Embellished Platform Sandals featuring a 1-inch platform and a 5-inch heel, retailing for $675.

This occasion isn’t the upcoming star of “Cats” first time wearing rainbow platforms, either. In her music video for “You Need to Calm Down,” she rocked a pair of $1,095 Christian Louboutin Degratissimo Alta sandals and at the iHeart Radio Music Awards this year, she wore a different pair of rainbow iridescent Sophia Webster heels.

Taylor Swift wearing an iridescent purple Rosa Bloom playsuit with Sophia Webster’s Chiara butterfly sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Taylor Swift wearing Sophia Webster’s silver mirror leather Chiara butterfly sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mini photo shoot today took place in Swift’s dressing room in Japan that was decorated with all-things Taylor including paintings of her cats and endless shades of pink. Swift is visiting the country and performing for occasions like yesterday’s Alibaba’s 11:11 Global Shopping Festival also known as Singles’ Day.

For the performance, she wore a metallic geometric-print minidress with matching thigh-high boots.

