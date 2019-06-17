Taylor Swift’s Rainbow Platforms Send a Powerful Message to Women in ‘You Need to Calm Down’ Music Video

Pop star Taylor Swift wore rainbow platform Christian Louboutins in her star-studded new music video “You Need to Calm Down.”

Christian Louboutin ’s Degratissimo Alta rainbow sandal. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Swift, who is one of the most popular singers in the music industry today, wore high heals reflecting her position as a powerful female musician; it reinforces the way that platforms have been changing the world for women in the past century. Moreover, the platforms help to change her image as a former teen country singer to strong, powerful boss in the rough world of the industry.

The shoes fit in perfectly with the rest of the set of the video, which takes place in a rainbow-filled LGBTQ+ themed trailer park, which aligns with the second week of Pride Month in June. Louboutin’s Degratissimo Alta sandals feature a an ankle strap with buckle closure, a chunky platform and 5-inch heels; they retail for $1,095 on Nordstrom.com.

The star has been working even harder on her initiatives to advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, including a surprise performance at the Stonewall Inn, a landmark for the gay community, 24 hours after the release of the song on Friday.

The video includes stars like Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds and Tan France, who all play neighbors in the rainbow town.

Swift ended the video with a message: “Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally.” She requested that viewers sign her petition for the equality act on Change.org.

Want more?

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift Hug It Out in Burger and Fries Costumes in New Music Video

Taylor Swift’s 5-Inch Pink Heels and Shimmery Shorts Are a Head-Turning Combo at Song Release Party