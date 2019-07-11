Taylor Swift Steals the Spotlight in Block Heels & Romper at Amazon Prime Day Concert

Taylor Swift brought glitter and glam last night to New York City for the Amazon Prime Day concert. Although Prime Day starts at midnight on July 15, the superstar gave her fans a rocking kickoff.

Taylor Swift performing at Amazon Prime Day concert. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutte

Swift took the stage by storm in a sparkling romper, which was decorated with black and purple sequins and vertical stripes.

Taylor Swift performing at Amazon Prime Day concert. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutte

The statement outfit was matched with a pair of equally glittery heels by designer Kat Maconie. On her feet, the star sported the brand’s Frida style ($370) which was brightened with reflective dark-colored jewels. The footwear was finished with thick block heels, a thin silver strap that ran across the “Love Story” singer’s ankles and a cutout on the forefront of her feet.

Taylor Swift performing at Amazon Prime Day concert. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutte

The pop star performed her hit song “You Need to Calm Down” live for the first time. The 10-time Grammy winner shared the spotlight in the lineup with other powerful female stars like Dua Lipa, SZA and Becky G. All of the looks and performances can be streamed online via Prime Video for a limited time.

Amazon Prime Day will bring the best shopping to members for 48 hours beginning Monday. Leading up to the shopping event there will be exclusive offers and deals. Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial to join Prime and participate in the offerings.

