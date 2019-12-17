Taylor Swift’s Red Sandals Nearly Blend Into Her Floral Gown at the ‘Cats’ Premiere

Taylor Swift was the belle of the ball Monday night at the “Cats” premiere in New York.

Swift, who portrays Bombalurina in the film, hit the red carpet in an Oscar de la Renta gown from the label’s pre-spring ’20 collection. The dress was made of floral ruby satin.

Taylor Swift in an Oscar de la Renta gown and Chloe Gosselin sandals. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

While the Oscar de la Renta gown was floor-length, the “Lover” singer lifted her shirt just a smidge on the red carpet, revealing Chloe Gosselin Narcissus sandals underneath. She selected the classic ankle-strap sandals in red satin — a perfect match to her dress.

Taylor Swift in an Oscar de la Renta gown and Chloe Gosselin sandals. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

A closer look at Taylor Swift’s Chloe Gosselin shoes. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

Maxior drop earrings and rings from Borgioni and Beladora completed the look.

Jennifer Hudson, who is Grizabella in the movie, hit the red carpet in a glistening Reem Acra fall ’19 gown. For shoes, the “American Idol” alum went with sparkling Christian Louboutin pumps, which boasted a pointed toe and low-cut topline.

Jennifer Hudson in a Reem Acra gown and Christian Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski held court in a Thom Browne look. His schoolgirl-inspired outfit included a striped blazer and pleated skirt, teamed with lace-up boots.

Antoni Porowski in Thom Browne. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Porowski’s “Queer Eye” mate, Jonathan Van Ness, stepped out in a gray wrap coat and almond-toe boots that appeared to be fabricated in suede.

Jonathan Van Ness in brown boots. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The “Cats” film debuts in U.S. theaters on Dec. 20. Among the other big names in the ensemble cast are James Corden, Jason Derulo and Idris Elba.

