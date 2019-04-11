Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is Insane — Here’s How She Makes Her Money

Taylor Swift’s got a big reputation — and a big wallet.

The 29-year-old has a net worth of around $320 million, according to Forbes, making her one of the highest-paid celebrities in the world.

Related These 'Betty and Veronica' Keds Are Perfect for Both Riverdale Fans and Comic Book Lovers Keds' New Baseball Collection for Women Is a Sports Fan's Dream Sophia Webster's Butterfly Heels Have Taken Off With the Celebrity Crowd

Swift’s earnings mostly come from her musical career, with her most recent album, “Reputation,” garnering 2 million album sales in its first week alone. A tour and Netflix special followed soon after — leading to hundreds of millions more in revenue for the songstress. The “Reputation” tour was the highest-grossing in U.S. history at $260 million-plus.

The “Delicate” singer makes money from more than just her music, though. Endorsements are a big get for celebrities — and Swift is in the rarefied mega-influencer group, with over 115 million followers on Instagram alone. She formerly was partnered with classic sneaker brand Keds, launching a whimsical collaboration in 2015 when her “1989” album released. She’s also teamed up with Diet Coke, CoverGirl and Apple.

The starlet has invested a good chunk of her fortune in real estate, building up a portfolio that’s worth an estimated $86 million.

While Swift has no major fashion deals, her style is often intimidated by fans — and her red carpet looks the frequent subject of best-dressed lists. Her most recent appearance was at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she stunned in Sophia Webster butterfly sandals.

Watch the video below to see Selena Gomez touring the Puma headquarters in Germany.

Want more?

Taylor Swift Skips the Grammys to Attend a Party With Boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift Is Starring in ‘Cats’: Here Are All the Times She’s Worn Cat-Themed Outfits