Taylor Swift Glistens in Sparkly Pants & Silver Louboutins at ‘SNL’ After Party With Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift celebrated a buzzy performance on “Saturday Night Live” with a sparkly ensemble for the after party.

The 29-year-old pop star was spotted exiting NBC Studios last night in New York alongside boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Taylor Swift wears Libertine pants, an Ambush blazer and Louboutin shoes with boyfriend Joe Alwyn at the “Saturday Night Live” after party on Oct. 5. CREDIT: Splash News

Swift sported an oversize black blazer from Ambush over crystal-embellished, flare-legged pants from Libertine.

The “Delicate” singer completed her look with shiny silver shoes from Christian Louboutin, which featured the brand’s signature red soles and a pointed toe.

A close-up look at Taylor Swift’s Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Alwyn wore a black jacket over a gray sweater and J. Brand jeans ($248 on Barneys.com), finishing his outfit with brown lace-up boots.

At the “SNL” after party, Swift was joined by pals including Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt and Antoni Porowski.

Onstage at “SNL,” the “Me!” hitmaker performed “Lover” and “False God,” wearing her after party look for the latter. To sing “Lover,” Swift sported a green Fendi turtleneck ($672 from Farfetch.com) with matching shorts and lucite earrings from Alison Lou ($145 from Net-a-Porter.com). As she was sheltered behind a piano, Swift’s footwear was not visible.

The “Cats” star was on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday. For her “Fallon” appearance, Swift wore an Each x Other pre-fall ’19 blazer dress teamed with studded T-strap Louboutin pumps.

