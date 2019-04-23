Taylor Swift’s Leggy Spring Look Includes Floral Shorts & Retro Gucci Sneakers

Taylor Swift is known for her distinct sense of style — feminine with a retro-inspired twist.

The A-lister brought her style sensibility to not one but two street-style looks when she was spotted yesterday in New York.

Her first ensemble — a springlike outfit infused with florals — was composed of a long-sleeved shirt and a matching pair of $59 mom shorts from Urban Outfitters.

Taylor Swift heading into her apartment in New York clad in florals with Gucci shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the 29-year-old opted for a considerably more expensive style, picking Gucci’s JBG retro sneakers. The leather low-tone kicks have suede trim and a rubber sole, with Swift choosing a white, blue and orange colorway. (The shoes cost $650.)

A close-up shot of Taylor Swift’s Gucci sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Gorgeous” singer wore her hair down, showing off the pink tips of her shaggy blond locks. She carried a black bag with tassel detailing.

Taylor Swift arriving to her New York apartment on Monday, April 22. CREDIT: Splash News

In the evening, Swift slipped into a more dressed-up ensemble as she stepped out for Gigi Hadid’s 24th birthday bash.

Her night-out look consisted of a floral minidress worn under a pink and red houndstooth coat.

Taylor Swift dressed up in florals and Rupert Sanderson heels for Gigi Hadid’s 24th birthday. CREDIT: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Her shoes were Rupert Sanderson’s Nicolette sandals in a season-ready pale velvet on soaring stiletto heels.

A closer look at the singer’s Rupert Sanderson shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The 10-time Grammy Award winner pulled together her outfit with oversized floral earrings and an Anya Hindmarch cat-printed handbag.

