Taylor Swift’s Leggy Spring Look Includes Floral Shorts & Retro Gucci Sneakers

Taylor Swift is known for her distinct sense of style — feminine with a retro-inspired twist.
The A-lister brought her style sensibility to not one but two street-style looks when she was spotted yesterday in New York.
Her first ensemble — a springlike outfit infused with florals — was composed of a long-sleeved shirt and a matching pair of $59 mom shorts from Urban Outfitters.
For footwear, the 29-year-old opted for a considerably more expensive style, picking Gucci’s JBG retro sneakers. The leather low-tone kicks have suede trim and a rubber sole, with Swift choosing a white, blue and orange colorway. (The shoes cost $650.)
The “Gorgeous” singer wore her hair down, showing off the pink tips of her shaggy blond locks. She carried a black bag with tassel detailing.
In the evening, Swift slipped into a more dressed-up ensemble as she stepped out for Gigi Hadid’s 24th birthday bash.
Her night-out look consisted of a floral minidress worn under a pink and red houndstooth coat.
Her shoes were Rupert Sanderson’s Nicolette sandals in a season-ready pale velvet on soaring stiletto heels.
The 10-time Grammy Award winner pulled together her outfit with oversized floral earrings and an Anya Hindmarch cat-printed handbag.
Click through the gallery to see Taylor Swift in cat-themed looks.
Want more?
Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is Insane — Here’s How She Makes Her Money
Taylor Swift Rocks a Purple Sequined Romper & Sophia Webster Butterfly Sandals for the iHeartRadio Music Awards
Taylor Swift Is Starring in ‘Cats’: Here Are All the Times She’s Worn Cat-Themed Outfits