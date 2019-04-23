Sign up for our newsletter today!

Taylor Swift’s Leggy Spring Look Includes Floral Shorts & Retro Gucci Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

Taylor Swift
July 2018
July 2018
September 2016
September 2014
Taylor Swift is known for her distinct sense of style — feminine with a retro-inspired twist.

The A-lister brought her style sensibility to not one but two street-style looks when she was spotted yesterday in New York.

Her first ensemble — a springlike outfit infused with florals — was composed of a long-sleeved shirt and a matching pair of $59 mom shorts from Urban Outfitters.

Taylor Swift, floral long-sleeve shirt, floral bdg mom shorts, gucci sneakers
Taylor Swift heading into her apartment in New York clad in florals with Gucci shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the 29-year-old opted for a considerably more expensive style, picking Gucci’s JBG retro sneakers. The leather low-tone kicks have suede trim and a rubber sole, with Swift choosing a white, blue and orange colorway. (The shoes cost $650.)

Taylor Swift, Gucci sneakers, celebrity style, retro shoes, street style, new york city
A close-up shot of Taylor Swift’s Gucci sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

The “Gorgeous” singer wore her hair down, showing off the pink tips of her shaggy blond locks. She carried a black bag with tassel detailing.

Taylor Swift, bdg mom shorts, floral t shirt, gucci retro sneakers, legs, celebrity style
Taylor Swift arriving to her New York apartment on Monday, April 22.
CREDIT: Splash News

In the evening, Swift slipped into a more dressed-up ensemble as she stepped out for Gigi Hadid’s 24th birthday bash.

Her night-out look consisted of a floral minidress worn under a pink and red houndstooth coat.

Taylor Swift, floral minidress, legs, houndstooth, pink and red, floral earrings, rupert sanderson sandals, stilettos, nyc
Taylor Swift dressed up in florals and Rupert Sanderson heels for Gigi Hadid’s 24th birthday.
CREDIT: DIGGZY / SplashNews.com

Her shoes were Rupert Sanderson’s Nicolette sandals in a season-ready pale velvet on soaring stiletto heels.

taylor swift, rupert sanderson stilettos, gigi hadid 24th birthday party, celebrity style
A closer look at the singer’s Rupert Sanderson shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

The 10-time Grammy Award winner pulled together her outfit with oversized floral earrings and an Anya Hindmarch cat-printed handbag.

Click through the gallery to see Taylor Swift in cat-themed looks.

