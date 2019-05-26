Taylor Swift Looks Spring-Ready in Floral Minidress & These On-Sale Platform Sandals

Taylor Swift was seasonably chic as she hit the streets of Paris on Saturday.

The 29-year-old pop star looked stylish in a yellow floral minidress by Self-Portrait. Retailing for $358, the dress features long sleeves and a twist neckline, with a slit at the chest and a zipper going down the back.

Taylor Swift steps out in Paris in a Self-Portrait minidress and Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Swift’s Jimmy Choo platform sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Swift teamed the dress with soaring Jimmy Choo platform sandals. Dubbed the Peachy, the style is made in Italy of suede dyed saffron yellow. The platform boasts black detailing for high contrast, with the shoe set on a nearly 5-inch heel. Buckle fastening at the ankle ensures a secure fit. Initially priced at $825, the shoes are marked down by 40% to $495 on Mytheresa.com.

Jimmy Choo Peachy platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Mytheresa.com

The “White Horse” singer wore her hair pulled back into a sleek updo, accessorizing with gold rings and teensy floral earrings.

Although the blonde has no major fashion deals, there’s no doubting her influence in the style space. Fans frequently imitate her looks, with her red carpet outfits regularly finding their way onto best-dressed lists. The “Delicate” hitmaker was formerly affiliated with classic sneaker brand Keds. She has teamed up with many brands over the years, among them Diet Coke, Apple and CoverGirl.

