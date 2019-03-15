Taylor Swift Rocks a Purple Sequined Romper & Sophia Webster Butterfly Sandals for the iHeartRadio Music Awards

After skipping the Grammys this year, Taylor Swift stepped out for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, where she ended up picking up two honors: Best Music Video for her hit song “Delicate” and Tour of the Year.

For the occasion, the 29-year-old pop star chose an iridescent purple sequined Rosa Bloom Mella Cape playsuit, which showed off her famously long stems. Swift, who stands at 5-foot-10, paired her shimmery lilac romper with Sophia Webster’s Chiara butterfly sandals.

Taylor Swift wearing an iridescent lilac Rosa Bloom playsuit with Sophia Webster ’s Chiara butterfly sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer showed off the ankle-strap style, which retails for nearly $600, in a silver and multicolored metallic leather finish with a 3D blue butterfly embellishment at the heel. She further accessorized with a selection of jewelry including drop earrings, a bracelet and two rings.

A close-up look at Taylor Swift wearing Sophia Webster’s silver mirror leather Chiara butterfly sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When accepting the award for her “Reputation” tour, the songstress told the crowd: “One of the things I’ve learned is that life is really unpredictable, and people can make forecasts, and they can make predictions, but those predictions and forecasts may not come true if there is an unforeseeable factor involved. And that unforeseeable factor, in this case, was my fans.”

