Taylor Swift’s René Caovilla Boots + Sequin Outfit on ‘GMA’ Was an Explosion of Color

Taylor Swift took over Central Park this morning in New York. The singer, who will be launching her forthcoming album, “Lover,” tomorrow, made an appearance on “Good Morning America” to celebrate with a special performance.

And she didn’t disappoint the thousands of fans who flocked to Central Park to see her. Some had waited overnight, which prompted Swift’s father to personally hand out pizza for those waiting. “For my parents, they’re like: ‘That’s my kid! People are waiting on the sidewalk to see her sing,” she told Robin Roberts before performing.

Taylor Swift performing on “Good Morning America’s” Summer Concert Series in New York’s Central Park. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

When it came to her onstage fashion, Swift continued to stick to the “Lover”-inspired aesthetic, featuring pastel hues, glitter and florals.

She wore René Caovilla black suede block-heeled Karlotta booties. The shoes were detailed with a shimmering capped toe and the soles were covered with silver glitter. For the rest of her look, Swift opted for multi-colored sequin high-waisted shorts by Jessica Jones, a pink sheer blouse by Helmut Lang and a Wolford bodysuit. The “ME!” singer finished the ensemble with her signature red lip.

Taylor Swift wearing René Caovilla shoes for her “Good Morning America” Central Park performance. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Swift’s “GMA” performance is just the start of what will likely be a whirlwind week of promo. Along with the album release, she is set to open the MTV VMAs on Monday. And today, Swift is going live on YouTube to talk about her limited-edition clothing collaboration with Stella McCartney.

