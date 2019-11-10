Taylor Swift Wears Metallic Boots With Geometric Print for Singles’ Day Performance

Taylor Swift’s latest performance look was over-the-top — and reminded fans of her “Reputation” tour attire.

The 29-year-old pop star performed at Alibaba’s 11:11 Global Shopping Festival today — also known as Singles’ Day — wearing a statement-making ensemble.

Swift sported a metallic geometric-print minidress with matching thigh-high boots. The shoes featured a pointed toe and a block heel, with lace detailing at the top edge for a secure fit.

The edgier aesthetic marked a bit of a departure from the bright colors and pastels Swift has been gravitating toward since the release of her latest album, “Lover.” While promoting her prior album, “Reputation,” the 10-time Grammy winner chose outfits more similar to today’s, wearing lots of black with snake motifs.

While Swift is known among fans for her style — she often makes red carpet “best dressed lists and sees her outfits imitated by admirers — she lacks a major fashion deal. However, the A-lister formerly was partnered with sneaker label Keds, with whom she launched a whimsical collaboration in 2015.

In 2019, the “Cats” lead reportedly raked in $185 million, putting her at No. 1 on Forbes’ list of the wealthiest stars. The “Reputation” tour was the highest grossing tour in U.S. history with $266.1 million grossed.

