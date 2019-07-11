Taylor Swift Is Forbes’ Highest-Paid Celebrity for 2019 — With Kylie Jenner & Kanye West Just Behind Her

Forbes’ annual list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities is here — with Taylor Swift narrowly edging out Kylie Jenner for the top spot.

Swift earned a whopping $180 million before taxes, mostly from her “Reputation” concert tour, the highest-grossing in U.S. history.

The “Me!” singer bested Kylie Jenner, who netted $170 million. Jenner is the youngest self-made billionaire, with her Kylie Cosmetics brand worth $900 million. She owns the booming business outright, with no shareholders. The makeup mogul has also dipped her toe into the fashion space with her Kendall + Kylie clothing and shoe line and an Adidas ambassadorship.

The A-lister’s brother-in-law Kanye West came in third with $150 million in pre-tax earnings. West’s success is thanks largely to his Yeezy sneaker empire in partnership with Adidas, which is on pace to do $1.5 billion in sales this year. The rapper-turned-designer also cashes in on his Yeezy apparel line, of which he owns 100% of the business.

Related Taylor Swift Steals the Spotlight in Block Heels & Romper at Amazon Prime Day Concert Kim Kardashian Does the Naked Sandal Trend in Shiny Black Look for Date Night With Kanye West New Teasers of the Yeezy Boost Clean, Cool 'Cloud White' & 'Citrin' Colorways Make the Rounds

Rounding out the top five spots are soccer star Lionel Messi, who made $127 million (in addition to a lifetime Adidas deal, he earns an $80 million salary from FC Barcelona) and Ed Sheeran, who brought in $110 million thanks to his Divide Tour.

Aside from Jenner and West, the only other member of the Kardashian-Jenners to nab a spot on the list was Kim Kardashian. With $72 million in earnings last year — largely from her KKW Beauty brand — the reality star was ranked No. 26.

While the top two highest-paid stars are both women, men dominated, with only 16 women in the top 100.

See the top 10 highest-earning stars below:

No. 1: Taylor Swift, $185M

No. 2: Kylie Jenner, $170M

No. 3: Kanye West, $150M

No. 4: Lionel Messi, $127M

No. 5: Ed Sheeran, $110M

No. 6: Cristiano Ronaldo, $109M

No. 7: Neymar, $105M

No. 8: The Eagles, $100M

No. 9: Dr. Phil McGraw, $95M

No. 10: Canelo Alvarez, $94

Want more?

Serena Williams Is the Only Woman to Make Forbes’ Top 100 Highest-Paid Athletes List

Kanye West Explains Why Yeezy Is ‘the Lamborghini of Shoes’ in ‘Forbes’ Interview

Rihanna’s $600M Net Worth Makes Her the World’s Richest Female Musician, According to Forbes