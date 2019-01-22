Taylor Swift Is Starring in ‘Cats’: Here Are All the Times She’s Worn Cat-Themed Outfits

Taylor Swift is starring in “Cats.”

After months of rumors, we finally received confirmation from the pop star herself, who took to Instagram to reveal that she’s playing Bombalurina in the forthcoming Andrew Lloyd Weber movie musical.

But really, it comes as no surprise that Swift would sign on as part of the project. In addition to being a passionate cat owner, Swift frequently incorporates cat-themed clothing into her wardrobe.

Take this summer. While out with model pal Gigi Hadid in New York in July, Swift sported a cropped T-shirt with cat drawings on it, which she paired with high-waisted denim shorts. The “All Too Well” singer completed her look with colorblocked sneakers and pink-tinted sunglasses.

(L-R): Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift leave Swift’s Tribeca apartment in New York in July 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

A few days later while on a solo trip in New York, the 29-year-old slipped on a leopard-print miniskirt for a subtler cat-themed look. She paired the skirt with a see-through top and studded high-heeled sandals.

Taylor Swift spotted in New York in a lace shirt and leopard-print skirt in July 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

And who could forget that time in 2014 when Swift took Olivia Benson — her Scottish fold cat — for a walk in New York? Swift wore a typical outfit for her at the time: a plaid miniskirt, knee-high stockings and block-heeled pumps. But Olivia was a show-stopping accessory.

Taylor Swift step out with her cat in New York’s Soho neighborhood in 2014. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Footwear’s also been incorporated into the cat-lover’s wardrobe. On a 2012 trip to London, the songwriter was spotted wearing gray jeans, a tan cardigan and Charlotte Olympia flats with a cat face on them, which were quite popular at the time.

Taylor Swift slips on Charlotte Olympia’s cat-face flats in 2012 on a trip to London. CREDIT: Splash News

