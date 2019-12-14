Taylor Swift Celebrates Her Birthday in Dazzling Dress and Knee-High Boots at the Z100 Jingle Ball

Taylor Swift rang in her 30th birthday by doing what she loves: performing in front of her fans at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City last night.

The pop star took the stage at Madison Square Garden in a shimmering dark purple minidress with multicolored sequins and matching thigh-high boots.

She completed her special birthday look with fishnet tights, layered chokers and her signature red lip.

Taylor Swift onstage at Madison Square Garden for iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Swift performed a number of fan favorites throughout her set, including “Blank Space,” “Shake It Off” and “Me.”

The singer also did a rendition of her new holiday song, “Christmas Tree Farm.”

Taylor Swift at iHeartRadio’s Z100 Jingle Ball. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Where would I want to spend my 30th birthday?” Swift asked the crowd. “The answer is you’re looking at it. This is the first show of my 30th year of life.”

At the end of her performance, radio host Elvis Duran surprised the pop star with a three-tiered birthday cake that featured her three cats: Olivia, Meredith and Benjamin.

Other notable moments from this year’s Jingle Ball included performances by the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo and Halsey.

