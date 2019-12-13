Taylor Swift Is Billboard’s Woman of the Decade in the Square Toe Trend + More Red Carpet Arrivals

Last night, some of the most successful entertainers were honored at the 2019 Billboard Women in Music ceremony in Los Angeles.

Taylor Swift was one of the stars of the evening, accepting the honor of Woman of the Decade ahead of her 30th birthday today. For the occasion, she wore a navy Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit with gold embellishments that matched her gold jewelry from Marli New York, Âme and Maxior.

Taylor Swift at the 2019 Billboard Women in Music in Los Angeles, Dec. 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Taylor Swift’s gold sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Taylor Swift’s gold sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The birthday girl matched the metallic elements of her look with a set of thin-strap sandals with a block heel. The shoes featured a square-toe profile, a ’90s trend that saw a revitalization this year thanks to styles from brands like By Far, Acne Studios and Bottega Veneta and more.

Joining Swift at the event was Normani, who wore a palm print Versace suit.

Normani at the 2019 Billboard Women in Music in Los Angeles, Dec. 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Normani’s PVC heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Motivation” singer topped her look off with a set of see-through pointed-toe gold pumps. PVC heels also had their trending moments the past few seasons and have remained on the red carpet, becoming a staple in many stars’ closets.

Also attending the event and accepting the award for Billboard’s Woman of the Year was 17-year-old Billie Eilish, who went with an all-Prada sandy ensemble for the occasion.

Billie Eilish at the 2019 Billboard Women in Music in Los Angeles, Dec. 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Billie Eilish’s Prada shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She continued with the brand for footwear, rocking a set of leather panel platform sneakers that retail for $850.

Click through the gallery to see all the stars at 2019 Billboard Women in Music.

Want more?

Taylor Swift Dazzled the Red Carpet in a Sparkling Forest Green Dress at the AMAs

Taylor Swift Wears Metallic Boots With Geometric Print for Singles’ Day Performance

Taylor Swift Glistens in Sparkly Pants & Silver Louboutins at ‘SNL’ After Party With Joe Alwyn