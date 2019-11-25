Sign up for our newsletter today!

Taylor Swift Performs in Sparkly Gold Ankle Boots That Cost $189 at the AMAs

By Ella Chochrek
47th Annual American Music Awards, Show, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA – 24 Nov 2019
Tessa Brooks
Halsey
Dua Lipa
Diplo
Taylor Swift went for gold at last night’s American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old singer was recognized with the Artist of the Decade honor, and she performed a medley of her greatest hits onstage dressed in a metallic look, right down to her shoes.

But before revealing her sparkly gold outfit, Swift wore a white button-down shirt branded with the names of her past albums as she performed her feminist anthem, “The Man.”

Taylor Swift, winner of the artist of the decade award, performs a medley at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles2019 American Music Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Taylor Swift’s button-down shirt with her album names printed on it.
The A-lister then shed the shirt to reveal a glistening gold bodysuit with crystal embellishments and fringe accents.

Taylor Swift, marc fisher ltd shoes, gold ankle boots, gold bodysuit, fishnet tights, legs, celebrity style, blonde, 47th Annual American Music Awards, Show, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Taylor Swift in a gold bodysuit and Marc Fisher LTD booties at the AMAs.
On her feet, the “You Need to Calm Down” hit maker sported gold block-heel boots with a pointed toe and crystal-covered heel. The shoes were a customized version of Marc Fisher LTD’s Ulani, a silhouette that retails for under $200 on Nordstrom.com.

Taylor Swift, gold booties, ankle boots, gold shoes, marc fisher ltd, legs, shoe details, fishnets, amas, american music awards
A close-up look at Taylor Swift’s Marc Fisher LTD booties.
To sing “Shake It Off,” Swift brought two fellow pop stars out with her: Camila Cabello and Halsey. Cabello rocked a fringed silver dress and sparkly platform ankle boots, while Halsey wore a floral minidress with crystal accents and graffiti-print white booties set on translucent block heels.

Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift, Halsey. Camila Cabello, from left, Taylor Swift and Halsey perform at the American Music Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles2019 American Music Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
(L-R): Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift and Halsey perform at the 2019 AMAs.
Swift closed out her set with a rendition of “Lover,” for which she donned a pink cape with gold trim.

Taylor Swift, amas, performance, pink cape, gold boots, marc fisher ltd, celebrity style, 47th Annual American Music Awards, Show, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Taylor Swift in a pink cape performing “Lover” at the AMAs.
On the red carpet, the “Cats” actress appeared in a glistening green Julien Macdonald gown and black thigh-high boots from Casadei.

Taylor Swift, casadei boots, thigh-high boots, julien macdonald dress, green dress, gown, Sparkly Dress, Green, American Music Awards, AMAs, Celebrity Style
Taylor Swift in a Julien Macdonald dress and Casadei shoes at the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24.
Click through the gallery to see all of the red carpet arrivals at the 2019 AMAs.

