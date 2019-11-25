Taylor Swift Performs in Sparkly Gold Ankle Boots That Cost $189 at the AMAs

Taylor Swift went for gold at last night’s American Music Awards in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old singer was recognized with the Artist of the Decade honor, and she performed a medley of her greatest hits onstage dressed in a metallic look, right down to her shoes.

But before revealing her sparkly gold outfit, Swift wore a white button-down shirt branded with the names of her past albums as she performed her feminist anthem, “The Man.”

Taylor Swift’s button-down shirt with her album names printed on it. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock

The A-lister then shed the shirt to reveal a glistening gold bodysuit with crystal embellishments and fringe accents.

Taylor Swift in a gold bodysuit and Marc Fisher LTD booties at the AMAs. CREDIT: Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

On her feet, the “You Need to Calm Down” hit maker sported gold block-heel boots with a pointed toe and crystal-covered heel. The shoes were a customized version of Marc Fisher LTD’s Ulani, a silhouette that retails for under $200 on Nordstrom.com.

A close-up look at Taylor Swift’s Marc Fisher LTD booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To sing “Shake It Off,” Swift brought two fellow pop stars out with her: Camila Cabello and Halsey. Cabello rocked a fringed silver dress and sparkly platform ankle boots, while Halsey wore a floral minidress with crystal accents and graffiti-print white booties set on translucent block heels.

(L-R): Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift and Halsey perform at the 2019 AMAs. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock

Swift closed out her set with a rendition of “Lover,” for which she donned a pink cape with gold trim.

Taylor Swift in a pink cape performing “Lover” at the AMAs. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

On the red carpet, the “Cats” actress appeared in a glistening green Julien Macdonald gown and black thigh-high boots from Casadei.

Taylor Swift in a Julien Macdonald dress and Casadei shoes at the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

