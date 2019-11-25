Taylor Swift Performs in Sparkly Gold Ankle Boots That Cost $189 at the AMAs

Taylor Swift went for gold at last night’s American Music Awards in Los Angeles.
The 29-year-old singer was recognized with the Artist of the Decade honor, and she performed a medley of her greatest hits onstage dressed in a metallic look, right down to her shoes.
But before revealing her sparkly gold outfit, Swift wore a white button-down shirt branded with the names of her past albums as she performed her feminist anthem, “The Man.”
The A-lister then shed the shirt to reveal a glistening gold bodysuit with crystal embellishments and fringe accents.
On her feet, the “You Need to Calm Down” hit maker sported gold block-heel boots with a pointed toe and crystal-covered heel. The shoes were a customized version of Marc Fisher LTD’s Ulani, a silhouette that retails for under $200 on Nordstrom.com.
To sing “Shake It Off,” Swift brought two fellow pop stars out with her: Camila Cabello and Halsey. Cabello rocked a fringed silver dress and sparkly platform ankle boots, while Halsey wore a floral minidress with crystal accents and graffiti-print white booties set on translucent block heels.
Swift closed out her set with a rendition of “Lover,” for which she donned a pink cape with gold trim.
On the red carpet, the “Cats” actress appeared in a glistening green Julien Macdonald gown and black thigh-high boots from Casadei.
Click through the gallery to see all of the red carpet arrivals at the 2019 AMAs.
Want more?
Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2019 AMAs: Selena Gomez, Billy Porter + More
Lizzo Pops in Orange Minidress + Trendy Square Toes at the 2019 AMAs
Kesha, Shawn Mendes + More Celebrity Arrivals at the 2019 American Music Awards