How Taylor Swift’s American Music Awards Style Evolved Over a Decade

The American Music Awards announced that Taylor Swift will receive the honor of “Artist of the Decade” at this year’s show on Nov. 24 in Los Angeles.

Swift, who released her seventh studio album “Lover” last August, has been a frequent attendee of the AMAs since her first appearance in 2007 after her first self-titled album one year earlier.

At the show 12 years ago, the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer wore a studded little black dress and channeled her country roots in a pair of black western-style cowgirl boots — a trend that has returned for fall.

Taylor Swift at the 2007 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In 2010, fans saw a fashionably elevated Swift, who wore a rhinestone-coated Collette Dinnigan dress. For shoes, she chose a set of bejeweled Jimmy Choo strappy sandals.

She continued to wear the brands for the American Music Awards red carpet in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014.

Taylor Swift in Collette Dinnigan at the 2010 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Taylor Swift in Julien Macdonald and Jimmy Choo sandals at the 2013 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Taylor Swift’s Jimmy Choo sandals at the 2013 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Shuttertock

Most recently, Swift attended last year’s show in a disco ball-like ensemble from Balmain that consisted of a high-neck, long-sleeve skirt and a pair of thigh-high boots with an architectural heel.

Taylor Swift in a Balmain ensemble at the 2018 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up back view of Taylor Swift’s silver metallic over-the-knee boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

