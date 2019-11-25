Taylor Swift Dazzled the Red Carpet in Her Sparkling Green Dress at the AMAs

Taylor Swift on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24.

Taylor Swift matched with her fellow celebs in sparkles on the American Music Award Red Carpet at the Microsoft Theatre in LA tonight.

Taylor Swift on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24.

Sequins were a popular choice for the awards and Swift was perfectly on trend. The “Shake It Off” singer wore a green glimmering gown which featured thin spaghetti straps as well as a thicker strapped detail that draped across one of her shoulders. The dress featured a miniskirt which was covered by a long mesh layer that reached her feet and included a cutout on one side.

Taylor Swift on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She accessorized the ensemble with a pair of diamond shaped black dangling earrings.

Detail of Taylor Swift’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, Swift paired the look with a pair of over-the-knee black boots, which included a thin silver heel that elevated the star even further.

Taylor Swift on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24.

Swift is scheduled to perform at the show tonight and is nominated for five awards including Artist of the Year, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Artist — pop/rock, Favorite Album — Pop/Rock. The 29-year-old will also receive the honor of Artist of the Decade.

Want More?

Taylor Swift Wears Metallic Boots With Geometric Print for Singles’ Day Performance

Taylor Swift Glistens in Sparkly Pants & Silver Louboutins at ‘SNL’ After Party With Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift Wears Fierce Crystal-Covered Boots & More Celebs at the 2019 MTV VMAs