Taylor Hill Looks Like a Rockstar in Head-to-Toe Leather & Edgy Moto Boots

Taylor Hill may be a Victoria’s Secret Angel, but she looked like a rock ‘n’ roll star as she stepped out to the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, Calif. yesterday.
The 23-year-old stunned in form-fitting black leather skinny pants, which she teamed with an oversized gray AC/DC T-shirt. Battling the evening chill, Hill draped a leather jacket over her shoulders.
For footwear, the influencer selected edgy moto boots that pulled together her effortless rockstar-inspired look. The shoes featured buckle detailing at the ankles and rounded toes.
Hill accessorized with gold earrings and a series of rings. She wore her long brunette locks in loose waves cascading down her shoulders and opted for a low maintenance beauty look with no foundation.
The catwalker’s last public appearance came on March 12, when she attended the Victoria’s Secret “Tease Dream” fragrance launch in Los Angeles.
Hill went with a more dressed-up look for the occasion, suiting up in a semisheer Sally Lapointe two-piece set that was semisheer, revealing the outline of her bra underneath. The orange set was paired with pointy-toed stilettos in the same shade.
There are 16 Victoria’s Secret Angels now, with two new faces having been added in the past month: Alexina Graham and Barbara Palvin. Graham is a native of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, while Palvin has roots in Hungary.
Want more?
Taylor Hill’s Comfy-Chic Airport Style: Striped Jumpsuit and Superga Sneakers
Jimmy Choo Releases Music Video Starring Taylor Hill, Amber Valletta, & More At NYFW Anniversary Bash
The Surprising Trend Seen on the Victoria’s Secret Runway