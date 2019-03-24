Taylor Hill Looks Like a Rockstar in Head-to-Toe Leather & Edgy Moto Boots

Taylor Hill may be a Victoria’s Secret Angel, but she looked like a rock ‘n’ roll star as she stepped out to the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, Calif. yesterday.

The 23-year-old stunned in form-fitting black leather skinny pants, which she teamed with an oversized gray AC/DC T-shirt. Battling the evening chill, Hill draped a leather jacket over her shoulders.

Taylor Hill leaving the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, Calif. on March 23. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the influencer selected edgy moto boots that pulled together her effortless rockstar-inspired look. The shoes featured buckle detailing at the ankles and rounded toes.

A closer look at Taylor Hill’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Hill accessorized with gold earrings and a series of rings. She wore her long brunette locks in loose waves cascading down her shoulders and opted for a low maintenance beauty look with no foundation.

Taylor Hill steps out in West Hollywood, Calif. CREDIT: Splash News

The catwalker’s last public appearance came on March 12, when she attended the Victoria’s Secret “Tease Dream” fragrance launch in Los Angeles.

Hill went with a more dressed-up look for the occasion, suiting up in a semisheer Sally Lapointe two-piece set that was semisheer, revealing the outline of her bra underneath. The orange set was paired with pointy-toed stilettos in the same shade.

Taylor Hill wears a see-through look with pumps at a Victoria’s Secret event March 12. CREDIT: Shutterstock

There are 16 Victoria’s Secret Angels now, with two new faces having been added in the past month: Alexina Graham and Barbara Palvin. Graham is a native of Nottingham in the United Kingdom, while Palvin has roots in Hungary.

Want more?

Taylor Hill’s Comfy-Chic Airport Style: Striped Jumpsuit and Superga Sneakers

Jimmy Choo Releases Music Video Starring Taylor Hill, Amber Valletta, & More At NYFW Anniversary Bash

The Surprising Trend Seen on the Victoria’s Secret Runway