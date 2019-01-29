Taraji P. Henson Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame in a Red-Hot Look

Taraji P. Henson posing with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Taraji P. Henson is the latest celeb to receive a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress accepted the honor today in Los Angeles with “I Can Do Bad All by Myself” co-star Mary J. Blige on hand.

The 48-year-old “Empire” star posed with friends and family, including her mother, son and fiancé, former NFL star Kelvin Hayden, wearing an attention-grabbing red look courtesy of Akris’ spring ’19 collection. The ensemble, which came with a mesh net coat, a matching top and an asymmetrical pleated skirt, debuted on the catwalk at the Swiss fashion house’s runway show at Paris Fashion Week last fall.

Taraji P. Henson poses with her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame plack today in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, “What Men Want” actress, whose stylist is Jason Bolden, donned strappy black satin sandals featuring a caged heel detail.

Henson wearing a red Akris spring ’19 look with fiancé, NFL star Kelvin Hayden. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Mary J. Blige, who spoke about Henson, stunned in an aqua pussy-bow top paired with white pants and a pair of pointy-toed silver chrome ankle booties.

Mary J. Blige (L) poses with Henson wearing an aqua blouse with white pants and silver chrome ankle booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Hidden Figures” actress called receiving a star on the Walk of Fame “surreal.”

A close-up look at Taraji P. Henson wearing strappy black satin sandals with a caged heel detail. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Taraji P. Henson Debuts Giant Diamond Engagement Ring in the Best Way