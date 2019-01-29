Taraji P. Henson Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame in a Red-Hot Look

Taraji P. Henson is the latest celeb to receive a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress accepted the honor today in Los Angeles with “I Can Do Bad All by Myself” co-star Mary J. Blige on hand.
The 48-year-old “Empire” star posed with friends and family, including her mother, son and fiancé, former NFL star Kelvin Hayden, wearing an attention-grabbing red look courtesy of Akris’ spring ’19 collection. The ensemble, which came with a mesh net coat, a matching top and an asymmetrical pleated skirt, debuted on the catwalk at the Swiss fashion house’s runway show at Paris Fashion Week last fall.
For shoes, “What Men Want” actress, whose stylist is Jason Bolden, donned strappy black satin sandals featuring a caged heel detail.
Meanwhile, Mary J. Blige, who spoke about Henson, stunned in an aqua pussy-bow top paired with white pants and a pair of pointy-toed silver chrome ankle booties.
The “Hidden Figures” actress called receiving a star on the Walk of Fame “surreal.”
