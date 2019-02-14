T-Pain’s Shoe Size Has Fans Thinking He’s the Mystery ‘Monster’ on ‘The Masked Singer’

Since its debut in January, “The Masked Singer” has become a phenomenon — and fans are going crazy trying to guess which celebrities are singing in costumes.

One contestant of particular intrigue? The Monster.

Many fans — and media outlets like FN’s sister publication TV Line— have been guessing that rapper T-Pain is the man inside the one-eyed, fluffy blue costume.

After The Monster revealed on the Feb. 13 episode that he wore a size 12 shoe, eager sleuths took to the web to try and uncover the rapper’s shoe size, leading to a surge in Google search during airtime, according to the sites’ Trends data.

Who better than T-Pain’s former shoe collaborator to share his shoe size? Bright Idea Design Inc.’s Omar Bailey, who crafted bespoke shoes for T-Pain to wear at the 2008 Grammy Awards, recalled in an interview with FN. Baily’s company specializes in consulting on footwear design and development.

Bailey wasn’t exactly certain what size shoe the “Buy U a Drank” entertainer wears, but said he thought it was between a 10.5 and a 12.

“The shoe was made for him and it was a new design by myself. This shoe was fully developed from first stitch to last,” Bailey explained of the sneaker, which featured a fur collar and gold stitching for some extra swag.

A look at T-Pain’s sneakers from the 2008 Grammys. CREDIT: Courtesy of Omar Bailey

“The print on the inside was inspired by a carpet he had his house,” Bailey added. The kicks even had an illustration of T-Pain on the tongue.

T-Pain’s been into sneakers for years, lacing up in bold styles from brands like Nike, Jordan Brand and New Balance.

T-Pain at the 2008 American Music Awards in white and gold Nikes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As for whether T-Pain’s behind the mask, only time will tell. Fans who believe it’s him have other reasons beside shoe size, like clips of T-Pain singing that sound strikingly similar to The Monster. If The Monster is the next contestant eliminated, viewers will find out if it is T-Pain underneath. “The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Want more?

This Is the Most Rapper Locksmith Has Ever Paid for a Pair of Sneakers

Rapper Travis Scott Has the Most Colorful Street Style Looks

Rapper Vic Mensa Thinks More Shoe Companies Need to Get Involved With Social Causes