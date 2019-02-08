Susan Lucci Takes a Tumble on the Runway in Soaring Heels at New York Fashion Week

Susan Lucci sits on the runway after falling down.

Even for an experienced high-heel wearer, walking the runway in soaring shoes can be a challenge.

And soap opera star Susan Lucci experienced an unfortunate tumble on the catwalk while walking in the American Heart Association’s show yesterday at New York Fashion Week.

Susan Lucci tumbles on the catwalk at the 15th Annual American Heart Association’ runway show during New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

The 72-year-old stepped out in a ruffled red gown by Robin Singer teamed with soaring golden sandals. The strappy sandals had glittery detailing and appeared to be around 6 inches tall.

Susan Lucci walks the runway in soaring golden sandals. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

While falling on the runway is never fun, Lucci took it in stride. She got back to her feet and blew kisses to the audience as the crowd gave a standing ovation.

Susan Lucci gets back up after falling on the runway. CREDIT: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Prior to the show, the Emmy Award winner took to Instagram to reveal that she’d narrowly missed a severe heart attack in late October.

“As a working wife, mother and grandmother, I am sure most women will agree we are never at the top of our to-do list. I exercise daily, eat as healthy as possible and yet had a shock of a lifetime when I was told that I had a 90 percent blockage in the main artery of my heart,” she wrote. “I learned that heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, claiming more precious lives every year than all forms of cancer combined. This staggering fact has motivated me to use my voice and my story to help remind women all over the world to make their health a priority.”

Susan Lucci reacts after falling on the runway. CREDIT: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

