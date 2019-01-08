Susan Boyle Wows ‘America’s Got Talent’ With Her Voice and Super-Sparkly Look

“America’s Got Talent” is bringing back stars from seasons past for its new champions series — and Susan Boyle is already a standout.

The singer took to the stage in last night’s episode to perform “Wild Horses” by the Rolling Stones.

Appearing in a glamorous navy blue sequined gown, Boyle sang her heart out, impressing both the judges and the audience.

Boyle’s performance was so moving, in fact, that it led ex-Spice Girl Mel B to hit the first golden buzzer of the series (when a golden buzzer is hit, a contestant gets sent automatically to the live rounds).

The 57-year-old is aiming to stage a comeback. After appearing on “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2009, she drummed up buzz for her initial effort, “I Dreamed a Dream,” which became the U.K.’s best-selling debut album of all-time. But in years since, Boyle’s stardom has waned, hence the return to the franchise that started it all.

After the show, Boyle took to her Instagram account to commemorate her big moment, sharing a photo of her and the judges onstage. In the image, she embraces Simon Cowell, who wears his typical all-black uniform.

“To perform for the best boss in the world, Mr Cowell, and to prove to everyone that there is still life in me yet, were the two main reasons I wanted to take part. The crowd’s reaction was unbelievable, and to then have the golden buzzer from @officialmelb well I was truly speechless, and it felt fantastic to know I was through to the finals!” the Scottish star wrote. “I hope you all enjoyed this performance! I had the time of my life being back on the stage singing ‘Wild Horses’ after all these years!”

