Suri Cruise Wears These $38 Statement Sneakers for Shopping Outing With Mom Katie Holmes

Suri Cruise may only be 13, but she’s already mastered the art of street style. Her winning formula? A summery dress and statement sneakers.

Suri Cruise wearing a pale yellow dress with Tretorn sneakers in New York. CREDIT: Mega The teen endured the brutal New York heat yesterday as she went jewelry shopping with mom Katie Holmes and a pal. She looked chic for the outing in a pale yellow minidress with ruffle detailing, lace trim and a tie at the waist.

A detail shot of Suri Cruise’s sneakers. CREDIT: Mega

Cruise paired the chic dress with bold sneakers, opting for a hot pink pair of low-tops with a gold and silver floral pattern. From Tretorn, the kicks boast a rubber sole and a brocadelike upper, with hot pink ribbon laces. The shoes retail for just $38 and are available to shop in women’s sizing on Amazon.com.

Tretorn’s women’s Marley4 sneaker. CREDIT: Amazon

The middle schooler accessorized with a colorful beaded purse and a matching strand of beads around her neck.

Meanwhile, Holmes sported a black crop top with spaghetti straps and baggy chambray pants from Ulla Johnson. The “Batman Begins” actress completed her ensemble with sparkly low-heeled sandals, oversized sunglasses and a straw handbag.

Katie Holmes in Ulla Johnson pants and block-heeled sandals in New York. CREDIT: Mega The mother-daughter duo are often spotted out and about together in New York. Cruise tends to go for affordable shoes from brands like Adidas and Ugg — two footwear labels her mom often wears as well.

Click through the gallery to see Suri Cruise and Katie Holmes in twinning looks over the years.

Watch the video below for more celebrity kids’ street style.

Want more?

Katie Holmes Wears Mom Jeans & Retro-Inspired Gucci Sneakers for Stroll Through Central Park

Katie Holmes Brings Back ’00s Style in Bootcut Jeans & Elastic-Back Flats

Katie Holmes’ Floral Dress & Shiny Slides Are the Perfect Summer Combo