Suri Cruise Picnics in Pastels With These Jackie O-Inspired Sandals

Suri Cruise is taking fashion cues from a former first lady: Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

The 13-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes picnicked in New York yesterday clad in a peach-colored dress with Jack Rogers sandals.

Suri Cruise wearing a pastel dress with Jack Rogers sandals in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Her shoes were an age-appropriate choice for summer, featuring a picniclike pink, blue and yellow plaid upper with a flat heel. While Cruise’s exact colorway is no longer available for purchase, customers can shop other variations of the Jack sandal on the brand’s website.

A close-up look at Suri Cruise’s Jack Rogers sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

The middle schooler completed her look with a braided headband and some delicate gold jewelry. She carried an oversized woven picnic basket and was accompanied by a babysitter.

Jack Rogers’ iconic sandals were inspired by Jackie O when she took her shoes in for repair. Her Palm Beach, Fla. cobbler mimicked the whip-stitched sandals with a rondelle design that the first lady loved — and this was the start of the Jack Rogers brand. In addition to its most well-known silhouette, Jack Rogers has expanded its offerings to include boots and booties, flats, mens and kids’ shoes, and accessories.

Jackie Kennedy (C) visiting Italy’s Amalfi Coast in 1962 clad in Jack Rogers sandals. CREDIT: AP Images

Aside from her Jack Rogers sandals, Cruise likes to wear casual shoe styles from brands like Adidas, Ugg and Tretorn. The teen also often coordinates her looks with her mom.

