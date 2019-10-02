Suri Cruise Wears Boho-Chic Look With $40 Adidas Sneakers in NYC

Suri Cruise looked cute as can be as she hit the streets of New York with pals yesterday.

The 13-year-old daughter of “Dawson’s Creek” actress Katie Holmes and “Tom Gun” star Tom Cruise went with a boho-chic — and fall-appropriate — look: a printed burgundy blouse with a yellow velvet midi skirt.

Suri Cruise in a yellow velvet midi skirt and Adidas sneakers in New York on Oct. 1. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up shot of Suri Cruise’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Suri completed the chic ensemble with a sensible, age-appropriate pair of shoes: sneakers. The teen chose gray Adidas Gazelle kicks that looked to be worn in.

Suri Cruise in a yellow velvet midi skirt and Adidas sneakers in New York on Oct. 1. CREDIT: Splash News

A retro silhouette, the Gazelle has a suede upper, a lace-up closure, a rubber outsole and Adidas’ signature Three Stripes. The colorway Suri chose is available for just $40 on Journeys.com.

Adidas Gazelle sneakers. CREDIT: Journeys.com

The transitional-weather, bohemian outfit mirrored an ensemble worn by Holmes last month: a lavender sweater and pleated brown midi skirt. Rather than reach for sneakers, however, the “Dawson’s Creek” star selected Christian Louboutin big-toe sandals.

Katie Holmes in New York on Sept. 15 wearing a midi skirt with Louboutin big-toe mules. CREDIT: Splash News

Suri and Holmes have twinned in matching looks before. When it comes to shoe style, the middle schooler is a fan of casual wares, like Jack Rogers sandals or Tretorn printed sneakers. Meanwhile, her mom tends to pick more trend-forward footwear, such as flip-flop heels, mom mules and mesh pumps.

