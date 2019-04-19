Sign up for our newsletter today!

Suri Cruise Celebrates Her 13th Birthday in This Cult-Favorite Sneaker

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

suri cruise 13th birthday
Suri Cruise (R) with friends on her 13th birthday.
CREDIT: Splash

Welcome to your teenage years, Suri Cruise.

Katie Holmes’ daughter turned 13 on Thursday in New York, where she was spotted celebrating with a number of her close friends. The 40-year-old “Dawson’s Creek” alum led the pack in a pale yellow Wilfred trench coat, which she wore over a striped top and paired with Chloe’s Lauren scalloped ballet flats adorned with silver studs. (The style retails for nearly $700.)

Holmes completed her look with a shoulder bag and sunglasses.

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise, suri cruise 13th birthday celebration
Katie Holmes (L) and Suri Cruise spotted out in NYC on April 18.
CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the birthday girl stepped out in Golden Goose Deluxe Brand’s pink suede Mid Star midtop sneakers in pink glitter. The pre-distressed kicks from the luxury Italian shoe brand come with a price tag of $515. GGDB, which is known for its beat-up looking sneakers, have received some criticism over the years for selling expensive shoes that look worn.

Similar to her pals, Cruise donned a floral print frock under a pale blue-green blazer. She accessorized with a bright blue beaded bag adorned with strawberries from New York-based handbag designer Susan Alexandra, which goes for $385. Both her friends opted for pink sneakers with flower-patterned dresses — with all girls wearing their hair in matching French braids.

Suri Cruise 13th birthday
Suri Cruise (R) celebrating her 13th birthday with two friends in New York City on Thursday.
CREDIT: Splash
golden goose mid star suede sneakers, suri cruise birthday
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand’s pink suede Mid Star midtop sneakers featuring a glittery trim.
CREDIT: Splash

