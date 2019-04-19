Suri Cruise Celebrates Her 13th Birthday in This Cult-Favorite Sneaker

Welcome to your teenage years, Suri Cruise.

Katie Holmes’ daughter turned 13 on Thursday in New York, where she was spotted celebrating with a number of her close friends. The 40-year-old “Dawson’s Creek” alum led the pack in a pale yellow Wilfred trench coat, which she wore over a striped top and paired with Chloe’s Lauren scalloped ballet flats adorned with silver studs. (The style retails for nearly $700.)

Holmes completed her look with a shoulder bag and sunglasses.

Katie Holmes (L) and Suri Cruise spotted out in NYC on April 18. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the birthday girl stepped out in Golden Goose Deluxe Brand’s pink suede Mid Star midtop sneakers in pink glitter. The pre-distressed kicks from the luxury Italian shoe brand come with a price tag of $515. GGDB, which is known for its beat-up looking sneakers, have received some criticism over the years for selling expensive shoes that look worn.

Similar to her pals, Cruise donned a floral print frock under a pale blue-green blazer. She accessorized with a bright blue beaded bag adorned with strawberries from New York-based handbag designer Susan Alexandra, which goes for $385. Both her friends opted for pink sneakers with flower-patterned dresses — with all girls wearing their hair in matching French braids.

Suri Cruise (R) celebrating her 13th birthday with two friends in New York City on Thursday. CREDIT: Splash

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand’s pink suede Mid Star midtop sneakers featuring a glittery trim. CREDIT: Splash

Want more?

Katie Holmes Rocks Retro Adidas Superstars for Stroll With a Dolce & Gabbana-Clad Suri Cruise