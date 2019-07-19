Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & More Celebs Are Braving the Summer Heat in Boots

With a heat wave expected to slam two-thirds of the U.S. this weekend, most people might be reaching for sneaker or sandal styles — but some celebrities seem to prefer boots for summer.

Despite soaring temperatures, “it” girls aplenty have been spotted over the past two months wearing more covered-up footwear styles.

Take Gigi Hadid. The Reebok ambassador braved 90-plus degree New York weather on July 16 wearing shiny brown boots. She teamed the boots with a silky Michael Kors fall ’19 slipdress that was a little more weather-appropriate.

Gigi Hadid wearing a Michael Kors look en route to the brand’s Wonderlust perfume launch party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Hadid’s pal Kendall Jenner has also taken on the summer boot. The supermodel was spotted in New York on June 20 wearing a knee-high Stuart Weitzman style featuring a nappa leather upper and a block heel. She teamed the fall-ready shoes with a cheetah-print Reformation minidress.

Related Gigi Hadid Looks Cute in Kitten Heels at Anna Wintour's Vogue Breakfast Gigi Hadid Makes Socks and Sandals Look Surprisingly Chic in This High-Fashion Birkenstock Collab Gigi Hadid Takes on the Head-to-Toe Beige Trend in Slipdress & Shiny Boots

Kendall Jenner wearing a Reformation minidress with Stuart Weitzman boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Jenner’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, provided a different spin on boots for hot weather. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore a head-to-heel Yeezy Season 6 look on July 10 that came complete with graphite ankle boots.

Kim Kardashian wearing Yeezy out and about in Los Angeles July 10. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A-listers have also taken the boot to the red carpet this summer. Cara Delevingne made a bold appearance at a TrevorLive event on June 17 wearing Christian Louboutin thigh-highs with a stiletto heel and a pointed silhouette. The “Paper Towns” actress paired the shoes with a white cape-dress from Balmain’s resort ’19 collection.

Cara Delevingne in Balmain cape dress with Louboutin boots at the TrevorLive Gala. CREDIT: Splash News

Flip through the gallery to see more celebrities in boots for summer.

Watch the video below to see celebrities wearing work boots.

Want more?

Kate Middleton, Bella Hadid and More Celebrities Who Love Monochrome Dressing

This Retro Sandal Is Back to Replace Flip Flops for Summer

Trendy Women’s Sandals You’ll Want to Wear All Summer Long