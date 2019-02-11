Best Dressed Men at the 2019 Grammy Awards

While most eyes are drawn to the dazzling women on the Grammy Awards’ red carpet, we have to give a shoutout the best dressed men of the night. From dark boots to smooth loafers, here are some of the best-dressed men at the Grammys.

Shawn Mendes wearing a navy blue suit with black boots at the 2019 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Shawn Mendes was a standout on the red carpet in his sharp navy suit. The singer, who is set to perform with Miley Cyrus during the show, paired his look with black pointed-toe boots.

Ricky and Matteo Martin on the 2019 Grammy Awards’ red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ricky Martin brought along the cutest date for the night: his son Matteo. While Matteo himself was serving looks in his leather jacket and Nike sneakers, Martin brought a mature appeal in a patterned button down and white and black leather kicks.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the 2019 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Though his girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, may have stolen the show, Alex Rodriguez did a grand job at keeping up with her pace. The former baseball star wore a unique tuxedo complete with a tie-dyed jacket and black leather dress shoes.

Swae Lee hits the red carpet at the 2019 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rapper Swae Lee looked dapper for his red carpet appearance in a lace shirt and studded gray trousers. His shoe of choice was a velvet gray loafer with black and silver detailing.

Frances Glandney, left, and Smokey Robinson arrive at the 2019 Grammy Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Leave it to musical legend, Smokey Robinson, to make one of the most memorable appearances of the evening. Alongside his wife, Frances Glandney, Robinson had on a smooth red and black tuxedo and black square-toe shoes.

