Most Stylish Celebrity Dads: Kanye West, The Rock & More

While dad style is often mocked — think, poorly fitting jeans, Hawaiian shirts, and New Balance sneakers — a number of celebrity fathers are rewriting the script. After all, a list of the most stylish men in Hollywood would be incomplete without fathers, many of whom have lucrative deals in the fashion space.

Take Kanye West. Father to four kids with wife Kim Kardashian (North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm), West is also a major style influencer, thanks in large part to his ultrapopular Yeezy brand. Even when ‘Ye is just clad in a hoodie, sweats and Adidas Yeezy kicks (including, unironically, the dad shoe), he’s bound to inspire the masses.

Kanye West carries daughter North West while wearing Yeezy. CREDIT: Splash News

Fellow Adidas collaborator Pharrell Williams, who parents son Rocket, is equally stylish. A frequent front row fixture at runway shows — he’s even walked for Chanel — Williams has the art of androgynous dressing down pat.

Pharrell Williams wears jeans and yellow sneakers at Chanel’s spring ’19 couture show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Jan. 22, 2019. CREDIT: Swan Gallet/Shutterstock

Another stylish dad? Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has three daughters. In addition to his partnership with Under Armour, the “Baywatch” actor knows how to work a red carpet. He cut a fashionable figure in a tan double-breasted Ralph Lauren suit at the Time 100 Gala in April.

Dwayne Johnson in Ralph Lauren at the Time 100 Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Athletes with children also know a thing or two about how to make a style statement. For instance, Tom Brady. As the husband to one of the world’s best-known supermodels in Gisele Bundchen, it’s no surprise that the New England Patriot has a strong handle on fashion. Brady has parlayed his style savvy into dollars, inking a deal with Ugg in 2011. A former Nike athlete, the quarterback is currently signed to UA.

Tom Brady with wife Gisele Bundchen at the 2018 Met Gala. CREDIT: Splash News

