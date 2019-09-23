An Inside Look at the Governor’s Ball Emmys After Party

Yesterday marked television’s biggest night of the year: the Primetime Emmy Awards.

After the show at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, stars stuck around for the Governor’s Ball, where the trophies are engraved with winners’ names. While this portion of the evening didn’t air on Fox, pictures from inside the celebration provide a more intimate look at the biggest stars.

George R. R. Martin celebrates “Game of Thrones” winning Outstanding Drama Series. CREDIT: Danny Moloshok/Shutterstock

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos mingled with “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel. Bezos wore a classic black tux with shiny leather shoes, while Frankel sported an Alex Perry gown and classic black pumps.

Jeff Bezos and Bethany Frankel at the Governor’s Ball. CREDIT: Arnold Turner/Shutterstock

In addition to chatting with Bezos, Frankel caught up with Billy Porter, who made history as the first openly gay black man to win for Outstanding Actor in a Drama. The “Pose” star wore a sparkly pinstriped pantsuit from Michael Kors and an asymmetrical hat as he wielded his trophy in one hand.

Billy Porter and Bethenny Frankel at the Governor’s Ball. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Two other winners — Patricia Arquette and Julia Garner — showed off their new hardware as they posed for a photo. (Arquette won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, while Garner won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series).

Patricia Arquette (L) Julia Garner pose with their trophies. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Both women wore their dresses — a white LBV number for Arquette and a purple Cong Tri piece for Garner — straight from the red carpet. Garner changed her shoes, though, swapping strappy black platform sandals for fluffy bedroom slippers.

Elsewhere, Zendaya looked stylish in a floral-print Alexandre Vauthier dress with white, pointy-toe pumps. It was a second look for the “Euphoria” star, who sported a green Vera Wang gown with matching heels at the Emmys.

Zendaya wearing Alexandre Vauthier. CREDIT: Arnold Turner/Shutterstock

Swipe through the gallery for more photos from the Governor’s Ball.

