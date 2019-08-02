Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Looks ‘Too Cool’ in Tie-Dye Sneakers on Play Date With Cousins

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster are photographed in New York.

Stormi Webster is following in the footsteps of her stylish parents, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

A new photo of the 1-year-old posted by Jenner to Instagram on Wednesday shows her rocking a simple-yet-adorable outfit complete with striking sneakers. In the photo — which also features Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, 2, and Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, 1 — Stormi is modeling a white T-shirt with black leggings and a pair of colorful low-top sneakers.

The toddler is wearing Converse’s iconic canvas low-top Chuck Taylors that feature a rainbow tie-dye design. The fun and affordable style comes with a price tag of $30.

Referring to Stormi’s stance, the lip-kit mogul, 21, captioned the post: “This girl… look at your daughter @travisscott 😫😫😫😫😍😍😭😭 she’s too cool for me now. Is this the Aquarius in her or the little rager? Or both mmm i need answers lol.”

While Jenner is an ambassador for Adidas, her 28-year-old boyfriend, rap star Travis Scott has a number of Jordan Brand collabs under his belt already. Scott’s upcoming Air Jordan 6 collab is expected to release on Sept. 14.

