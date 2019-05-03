Elle Fanning and Storm Reid Twin in These Shiny Mules at Prada’s Resort Fashion Show

Prada’s resort ’20 show held at The Piano Factory in New York last night brought out many famous faces, including young starlets like Elle Fanning and Storm Reid, who wore the same shoes for the occasion.

Fanning was photographed posing on the front row in a spring-ready turquoise floral print off-the-shoulder dress. The 21-year-old “Teen Spirit” actress wore matching ribbons in her blond locks and Prada’s silver metallic leather mules boasting a classic pointed toe with a bow detail.

Elle Fanning wearing Prada’s silver metallic leather mules with a blue and green floral print off-the-shoulder dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The chic Mary Jane style featured a curvy heel and comes with a price tag of almost $1,000. Reid, 15, paired the same mules with a black sweater dress with a yellow graphic from Prada’s fall ’19 collection. The “Wrinkle in Time” actress further accessorized with a black Prada clutch bag and hoop earrings.

Storm Reid wearing a Prada fall ’19 sweater dress with silver metallic leather mules. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Storm Reid wearing Prada’s silver metallic leather mules boasting a sharp pointed toe with a bow design. CREDIT: Shutterstock

