Celebrities Fully Embraced the ’90s-Inspired Square Toe in 2019

It’s often said that fashion operates in cycles, and 2019’s obsession with all things ’90s can be seen as proof of trends’ cyclical nature.

Amid the wave of fanny packs, mom jeans and scrunchies, there’s one shoe trend that’s been especially pervasive: the square toe. The shape became one of fall’s biggest fads, thanks to the right combination of nostalgia and “It” girl approval.

Among the brands to most fully embrace the square toe was Staud. The emerging label, which takes inspiration from ’90s shows like “Friends” and “Sex and the City,” is a favorite of Sophie Turner. The “Game of Thrones” star has been spotted in two square-toe silhouettes from Staud: the strappy Gita sandal, marked down by 50% to $163 on Net-a-Porter.com, and the gingham-print Leo kitten heel, $193 on the brand’s site.

Sophie Turner wears Staud’s Leo sandals in New York alongside husband Joe Jonas on July 29. CREDIT: Splash News

Turner’s sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, is a big fan of another emerging brand’s square toes. The “Quantico” lead has worn By Far’s shiny gold square-toe sandals multiple times, including at the airport in Mumbai this November.

Priyanka Chopra wears gray jeans and gold By Far square-toe sandals at the airport in Mumbai on Nov. 14. CREDIT: Mega

While By Far and Staud have both helped drive the square toe’s resurgence, no brand has contributed to the shape’s must-have status quite like Bottega Veneta. Creative director Daniel Lee’s mesh pumps, puffy leather heels and thong sandals have both enjoyed great popularity among fashionistas, including Hailey Baldwin, Rihanna and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Hailey Baldwin in an Opening Ceremony cropped top, mom jeans and Bottega Veneta sandals in Miami on Nov. 26. CREDIT: Splash News

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears Bottega Veneta’s high-heeled thong sandals in New York on Nov. 10. CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to wearing Bottega’s square toes, Rihanna created a square-toe thong sandal silhouette for her own Fenty label, which is available on Fenty.com for $610. She was spotted in New York this October wearing the statement-making shoes.

Rihanna in head-to-heel white with high-heeled Fenty thong sandals out and about in New York on Oct. 12. CREDIT: Splash News

