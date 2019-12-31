Sign up for our newsletter today!

Celebrities Fully Embraced the ’90s-Inspired Square Toe in 2019

By Ella Chochrek
It’s often said that fashion operates in cycles, and 2019’s obsession with all things ’90s can be seen as proof of trends’ cyclical nature.

Amid the wave of fanny packs, mom jeans and scrunchies, there’s one shoe trend that’s been especially pervasive: the square toe. The shape became one of fall’s biggest fads, thanks to the right combination of nostalgia and “It” girl approval.

Among the brands to most fully embrace the square toe was Staud. The emerging label, which takes inspiration from ’90s shows like “Friends” and “Sex and the City,” is a favorite of Sophie Turner. The “Game of Thrones” star has been spotted in two square-toe silhouettes from Staud: the strappy Gita sandal, marked down by 50% to $163 on Net-a-Porter.com, and the gingham-print Leo kitten heel, $193 on the brand’s site.

Sophie turner, minidress, legs, staud sandals, celebrity style, kitten heels, Joe Jonas in Keanu Reeves T-shirt and his wife Sophie Turner in shorts step out New York City today.Pictured: Joe Jonas,Sophie TurnerRef: SPL5106577 290719 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Sophie Turner wears Staud’s Leo sandals in New York alongside husband Joe Jonas on July 29.
CREDIT: Splash News

Turner’s sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, is a big fan of another emerging brand’s square toes. The “Quantico” lead has worn By Far’s shiny gold square-toe sandals multiple times, including at the airport in Mumbai this November.

priyanka chopra, white blouse, gray jeans, gold sandals, square toes, sunglasses, black handbag, airport, mumbai,
Priyanka Chopra wears gray jeans and gold By Far square-toe sandals at the airport in Mumbai on Nov. 14.
CREDIT: Mega

While By Far and Staud have both helped drive the square toe’s resurgence, no brand has contributed to the shape’s must-have status quite like Bottega Veneta. Creative director Daniel Lee’s mesh pumps, puffy leather heels and thong sandals have both enjoyed great popularity among fashionistas, including Hailey Baldwin, Rihanna and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

hailey baldwin, crop top, opening ceremony shirt, mom jeans, abs, belly button piercing, stomach, bottega veneta shoes, thong high heels, thong sandals, Newlyweds Justin and Hailey Bieber arrive for dinner in Miami, Florida, on Monday night (nov 26). Popstar Justin sported a striking new pink and blond hairdo and wore slippers despite arriving at the upscale restaurant, owned by his pal the 'King of Miami' Dave Grutman.Pictured: Justin Bieber,Hailey BieberRef: SPL5131893 261119 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Hailey Baldwin in an Opening Ceremony cropped top, mom jeans and Bottega Veneta sandals in Miami on Nov. 26.
CREDIT: Splash News
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, celebrity style, bottega veneta, thong sandals, high heels, street style, square toes
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears Bottega Veneta’s high-heeled thong sandals in New York on Nov. 10.
CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to wearing Bottega’s square toes, Rihanna created a square-toe thong sandal silhouette for her own Fenty label, which is available on Fenty.com for $610. She was spotted in New York this October wearing the statement-making shoes.

Rihanna, white dress, high-heeled thong sandals, celebrity style, street style, legs, tight dress, jewelry, mini bag,fenty shoes, New York
Rihanna in head-to-heel white with high-heeled Fenty thong sandals out and about in New York on Oct. 12.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see more stars wearing square-toe shoes in 2019.

