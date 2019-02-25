Sign up for our newsletter today!

Spike Lee Wins at the Oscars in Gold Jordan Sneakers & a Purple Suit Paying Homage to Prince

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA – 24 Feb 2019
Serena Williams
Tessa Thompson
Glenn Close
Letitia Wright
View Gallery 56 Images

Easily one of the best-known directors of our time, Spike Lee has long been shut out when it comes to the Oscars. But not this year.

The 61-year-old picked up three nominations for “BlacKkKlansman,” winning in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

He stepped out on the red carpet in a bold purple Ozwald Boateng suit that played homage to Prince, which he teamed with a custom-made necklace by Amedeo Scognamiglio that was made of gold, diamonds and opals.

Spike Lee, oscars, 2019, red carpet, purple suit, prince, jordan brand, gold, sneakers
Spike Lee at the Oscars.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The highlight of the look, though, was the shoes. Lee eschewed formal footwear in favor of Jordan Brand sneakers. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the kicks were commissioned for the director by none other than NBA legend Michael Jordan.

spike lee, jordan brand, sneakers, red carpet, oscars, academy awards
A close-up look at Spike Lee’s Jordan sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

“I told Ozwald to make my pants high-waters so they see the Jordans,” Lee joked to the New York Times ahead of the Oscars. “I don’t care what nobody’s wearing. I win the Oscar on the red carpet. Men, women, I don’t care if they’re wearing 15-inch heels. They can’t be messing with the Jordans I’m going to be wearing. I’m going to be as clean as the board of health. I’m going to be sharp as a razor.”

Lee was ecstatic upon learning of his big win, jumping into the arms of presenter Samuel L. Jackson after making his way up to the stage.

Spike Lee, samuel l jackson, oscars, Best adapted Screenplay - ÔBlacKkKlansmanÕ and Samuel L. Jackson91st Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Spike Lee after winning an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals at the 2019 Academy Awards.

Want more?

J-Lo, Lady Gaga and More Best-Dressed Stars at the 2019 Oscars

‘Black Panther’ Makes History With Its First Oscar Win for Best Costume Design

Emma Stone Shines in Louis Vuitton and Metallic Heels at the 2019 Oscars

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad