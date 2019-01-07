Sign up for our newsletter today!

Sparkly Looks Are Trending on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

By Ella Chochrek
Rosamund Pike
76th Annual Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals
76th Annual Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals
76th Annual Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals
76th Annual Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals
Sparkly looks were all over the place at tonight’s Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.

Rosamund Pike upgraded a black dress with a sparkly silver jacket that was draped around her shoulders. Nominated for Best Actress in a Dramatic Motion-Picture for her role in “A Private War,” Pike wore a black gown with cut-out detailing.

Rosamund Pike, red carpet, celebrity style, fashion
Rosamund Pike
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Keri Russell sported a plunging silver gown with a cowl neckline. The actress wore her brunette locks down, adding strappy silver sandals to complete her look.

Keri Russell76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019
Keri Russell
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Felicity Huffman went with a similar look: She shimmered in a silver gown with a plunging neckline and fringe detailing. Like Russell, she selected silver sandals for footwear.

Felicity Huffman76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019
Felicity Huffman
CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kristin Cavallari shined in a nude-illusion dress. The shoe designer sported a gown by Amen with gold embellishment, long sleeves and a high neckline. While her dress went down to the floor, her soaring heels were just visible through the sheer fabric of her gown.

Kristin Cavallari76th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019
Kristin Cavallari
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Regina King — nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “If Beale Street Could Talk” — was stylish in a blush-colored embellished gown by Alberta Ferretti. The dress featured a strapless neckline and disco-ball like sequin detailing.

Regina King, golden globes 2019, red carpet, celebrity style
Regina King
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Opting for a subtler sparkly dress was Linda Cardellini. The “Mad Men” actress wore a Monique Lhuillier gown with embellishment at the bodice and a tulle skirt.

Linda Cardellini, celebrity style, red carpet, 2019 golden globes
Linda Cardellini
CREDIT: Shutterstock

